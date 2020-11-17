Louisiana Congressman Expected to Join Biden White House
MOVING ON UP
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) will soon be trading his job in the U.S. House for one in the White House. The congressman, whose district includes most of the city of New Orleans, will vacate his seat to take a job in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, Bloomberg reported Monday. Richmond’s new title has not been announced, but will be a senior-level position and “include public engagement,” according to Bloomberg. The former leader of the Congressional Black Caucus, Richmond endorsed Biden early in the primaries and was a national co-chair of his campaign. He isn’t the only member of the campaign team following Biden to D.C., as manager Jen O’Malley Dillon and chair Steve Ricchetti will also be joining the administration in unspecified roles, according to reports. Ricchetti also previously served as Biden’s chief of staff from 2013 to 2017, during his tenure as vice president. While Richmond’s departure would vacate his seat in the House, his deep-blue district would not be expected to be competitive in a special election.