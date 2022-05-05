GOP Lawmakers in Louisiana Want to Charge Abortion Patients With Homicide Crimes
A bill in Louisiana that is working its way through the House would make those involved in an abortion—including patients and doctors—subject to homicide charges. House Bill 813, which claims life should be protected upon fertilization, cleared the House Appropriations Committee by a vote of 7-2 Wednesday. The Daily Advertiser reports that at least one lawmaker who voted for the bill, Republican Rep. Tony Bacala, did so even while acknowledging that it “won’t pass [constitutional] muster” as long as Roe v. Wade remains in place. Opponents claim the bill would criminalize some birth controls and in vitro fertilization. Rep. Danny McCormick, who authored the bill, said, “We can’t wait on the Supreme Court.” Another lawmaker in favor of the extreme bill said, “No compromises; no more waiting.” The bill now goes to the Republican-controlled House for debate.