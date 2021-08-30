‘Go Get Them!’: Desperate Louisiana Residents Beg for Rescue After Hurricane Ida

As Louisiana wakes up to the trail of devastation left behind by Hurricane Ida, desperate residents are sharing their addresses on social media after becoming trapped inside their attics or on their rooftops.

Ida weakened to a tropical storm early Monday but the danger and destruction from the Category 4 hurricane remained. Over a million people in Louisiana are still without power and the storm knocked out 911 services in New Orleans. The hurricane, which has been blamed for at least one death, was so strong that it reversed the Mississippi River’s direction of flow.

The Louisiana National Guard confirmed Monday morning that the weather had stabilized enough to begin search-and-rescue efforts, writing in an early tweet that troops are going door-to-door in LaPlace.

Jordy Bloodsworth of the Cajun Navy, a volunteer group that helps search-and-rescue efforts after natural disasters, told the Today show that as many as 1,000 people could be in need of rescue after Ida. Bloodsworth and his fellow volunteers are heading into LaPlace with their boats after coordinating with the sheriff to begin their rescue mission.

“It’s looking like another bad storm,” the Cajun Navy fleet captain said. “There’ll be downed trees and downed power lines to go around when you’re trying to go around water and put boats in... [But] one of the beautiful things about Louisiana, we put out a call for help or if we need more help, it shows up and it shows up pretty quick.”

One LaPlace family trapped in their attic spoke to local network WDSU before their cellphone service cut out. They urged rescuers to send boats to save them and their neighbors. “When we got in the attic, the water was right below my knees,” said Tiffany Miller. “For the water to get that high in my house, the water outside needs to be at least waist-deep.”

As 911 services dropped out, social networks were inundated with messages from desperate residents and their friends and families. One message read: “Family with 9 kids. Roof collapsed. Phone dead.” Another said: “Two elderly, one disabled and medically fragile younger adult in attic.” A third said: “Please, send rescue to my brother and sister... They are in the attic of their home. They need a boat to get out. Please, go get them!”

Sam Brock of NBC News reported that thousands of people could be trapped in their homes in LaPlace and the surrounding areas. “Social media is the resource for folks,” he said. “We know one family who tweeted that there’s five people inside their home, including a young boy and girl. These are the measures that people have to resort to right now.”

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told NBC News that the parish had still to respond to at least 200 urgent rescue calls. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed that over 1,600 personnel have been deployed to carry out search-and-rescue missions across the state.

The governor told MSNBC: “We have one confirmed death but I don’t want to mislead anyone. Robust search and rescue is happening right now and I fully expect that death count will go up considerably throughout the day... That one confirmed death, we know, is just the first one.”