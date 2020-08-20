CHEAT SHEET
    Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) has tested positive for coronavirus. Cassidy, a physician, reportedly was informed Wednesday evening that he had been in contact with a person who had contracted the virus, and he received his test Thursday. Cassidy is now following the 14-day quarantine procedure. “I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said. Cassidy has been a consistent voice in support of wearing masks, but does not support a national mandate.

