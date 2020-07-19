Louisiana Sheriff Waited 3 Months to Disclose Deputy Shot a Black Teenager
A sheriff’s office in Louisiana waited three months before disclosing that a deputy shot a Black 14-year-old boy, NBC reports. An as-yet unnamed Jefferson Parish deputy shot Tre'mall McGee in the shoulder, landing him in the emergency room, on March 17 in a New Orleans suburb, and the head of the department did not disclose the officer-involved shooting until June. The initial police report on the incident said deputies were investigating a car stolen days earlier, but details about the shooting were left out. Tre’Mall has said he doesn't know why he was shot. He admitted that he initially ran after police officers pulled over a vehicle he was riding in with friends, but said he was shot while raising his arms above his head to comply with police commands. “Why'd you shoot me, sir? What's the point?” he asked of the deputy in an interview with NBC.