Yet Another Louisiana State Dem Goes Republican

Read it at The Advocate
A second Louisiana lawmaker in just the last month has switched party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, The Advocate reports. Rep. Jeremy LaCombe announced his switch Monday, just after Republicans gained a supermajority thanks to a similar switch from Rep. Francis Thompson last month. LaCombe did not explain the reason for his switch. In 2019, LaCombe beat his Republican opponent with 68 percent of the vote in a special election, and 62 percent of the vote in a full-term election.