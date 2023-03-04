CHEAT SHEET
Louisiana State University Star Gymnast Endorses AI Homework Helper on TikTok
Olivia Dunne—TikTok influencer and star gymnast at Louisiana State University—is coming under fire from school officials for promoting an “educational artificial intelligence” program on her social media. Earlier this week, Dunne posted a video to her 7 million TikTok followers endorsing Caktus A.I., captioning the post, “@caktus.ai will provide real resources for you to cite at the end of your essays and paragraphs ;).” Soon afterwards, LSU issued a statement clarifying the school does not endorse the use of A.I. and that students may face misconduct charges for using it in their schoolwork. The statement made no mention of Dunne or Caktus A.I.