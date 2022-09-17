Louisiana State University Student Found Slain in Her Car
MOTIVE UNKNOWN
A Louisiana State University student was found slain inside a bullet-laden vehicle in Baton Rouge early Friday morning. The student, Allison Rice, was discovered around 2:20 a.m. with multiple bullet wounds. The senior marketing student and former Delta Zeta member had been out that night in the Mid City area at a restaurant with friends, according to investigators. Her car was found with at least five or six bullets shot into it, reported WAFB9. Police believe it’s possible she could have been waiting for a train to cross when she was attacked. “This senseless violence is completely unacceptable,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement, adding that an investigation by Baton Rouge Police is underway. Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.