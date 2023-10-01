CHEAT SHEET
Louisiana Tech Linebacker Suspended for Head-Stomping
Brevin Randle, a Louisiana Tech linebacker, has been “suspended indefinitely” for stomping on an opposing player’s head. Randle jumped on Steven Hubbard, a University of Texas at El Paso offensive lineman, while he was on the ground, and video caught him smashing his foot on his head. “Our University, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence and in no way was that displayed in that moment,” Eric Wood, Louisiana Tech’s athletic director, said in a statement.