Louisiana Teen Who Jumped Off Boat on Dare Missing in Bahamas

Read it at WAFB
A Louisiana teenager is missing in the Bahamas after he jumped off a boat during a sunset cruise while on a graduation trip. WAFB reports that Cameron Robbins, 18, was acting on a dare when he splashed into the water and then disappeared. “The University Lab School Community is praying for the best possible outcome of this situation,” school director Kevin George said in a statement. “Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling.” The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search for the Baton Rouge teen, who played baseball for University Lab.