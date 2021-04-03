Dad Who Spent $15K to Visit Disney World Is Arrested for Refusing Temp Check
ANGRIEST PLACE ON EARTH
Video footage released earlier this week shows that a Disney World tourist though he paid too much to be arrested for refusing a temperature check. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Kelly Sills, of Baton Rouge, faces trespassing charges because he refused to leave the property after saying no to a compulsory temperature check. “I paid $15,000. You can’t trespass me for paying $15,000,” Sills said to officials as he was being handcuffed. “If I take $15,000 from you, I can’t kick you out... Bring me to jail for 15,000 grand, I’m fine... In front of my kids, too, at Disney World.” Sills has been banned from all Disney properties, according to the arrest report.
The Orlando Sentinel has reported a string of disobedient Disney guests who have refused to follow the company’s COVID protocols.