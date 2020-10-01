Louisiana Trooper Who Choked Black Man Caught on Mic: ‘I Beat the Ever-Living F*ck Out Of Him’
SHOCKING COVER UP
Body-camera audio reveals that a Louisiana State trooper implicated in the 2019 death of Black man Ronald Greene spoke graphically of beating and choking him, the Associated Press reports. “I beat the ever-living fuck out of him,” the trooper said in a 27-second clip. Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who died last week in a car crash after being told he’d be fired, can be heard recounting Greene’s arrest. “We finally got him in handcuffs when a third man got there, and the son of a bitch was still fighting him, was still wrestling with him trying to hold him down,” Hollingsworth said. “He was spitting blood everywhere and all of a sudden he just went limp.”
Greene’s family was initially led to believe that the 49-year-old died of car crash injuries. Only later did state police acknowledge Greene was involved in a “struggle” with troopers. Last month, they released graphic photos of Greene’s body showing deep bruises on his face and cuts that didn’t align with photos of his SUV, which showed only minor damage. “It is shocking that this evidence has been withheld for over a year,” said the attorney for Greene’s family, who called on leaders to release the body camera's full footage.