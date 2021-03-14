Louisiana Troopers Bragged About ‘Whoopin’ Black Man, Predicting He’d Have Nightmares
Four white Louisiana State Police troopers charged with using excessive force on a 29-year-old Black man who surrendered after a high-speed chase last May bragged about the “whoopin’” they gave him in text messages, according to a court filing reported by the Washington Post. “He gonna be sore tomorrow for sure,” trooper Jacob Brown group-texted his colleagues after the alleged beating. His colleague Dakota DeMoss replied, “He’s gonna have nightmares for a long time.” Brown then replied, “Warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man.” The four officers were arrested last week on accusations they used excessive force and turning off their body cameras. Randall Dickerson, one of the officers involved, was accused in 2019 of striking a Black man five times “towards his head and administering a knee strike to his body,” after pulling him over for a traffic stop.