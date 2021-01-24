CHEAT SHEET
Louisiana Wrestling Tournament Was a COVD Superspreader
Read it at The Advocate
A Louisiana wrestling tournament attended by hundreds has turned into a coronavirus nightmare. Already, more than 2o athletes, staff members, and attendees of the Jan. 15-16 event in Gonzalez have tested positive for COVID-19. And state health authorities say that up to 400 more people may have been exposed and could be spreading the virus in their communities. The Advocate reports that social distancing was not enforced at the tournament, and many spectators did not wear masks. Despite the outbreak, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association isn’t stopping all wrestling events scheduled for this weekend.