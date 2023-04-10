Cop Shot in the Head in Louisville Bank Massacre Only Graduated a Week Ago
FIGHTING FOR LIFE
One of three police officers injured in Monday morning’s massacre at a Louisville bank office had only graduated from the academy on March 31, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head as cops exchanged gunfire with the lone shooter, Connor Sturgeon, who was one of five people killed in the attack. “I just swore him in,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. Wilt was in critical but stable condition after undergoing brain surgery. The two officers suffered minor injuries. Of the six others hurt in the shooting, three were non-critical and three were discharged on Monday afternoon. Sturgeon was livestreaming as he used a rifle to open fire at Old National Bank at about 8:38 a.m., killing four bank employees, Gwinn-Villaroel said.