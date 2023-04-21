Louisville Bank Shooter Explains Motive in 13-Page Manifesto: Report

Read it at Daily Mail
Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon reportedly detailed his motive in a 13-page manifesto in which he wrote about a death wish, the mental health crisis in America, and his hope to show how easy it is to buy a gun in Kentucky. The Daily Mail did not say where the letter was found. Sturgeon, 25, gunned down five officials at the bank where he worked and was killed in a shootout with police that left an officer, Nickolas Wilt, in critical condition. An obituary for Sturgeon published Thursday asked for donations for the wounded cop.