CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Louisville Bank Shooter Explains Motive in 13-Page Manifesto: Report

    LAST WORDS

    Memorial on the steps of Old National Bank in Louisville

    Leandro Lozada/AFP via Getty

    Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon reportedly detailed his motive in a 13-page manifesto in which he wrote about a death wish, the mental health crisis in America, and his hope to show how easy it is to buy a gun in Kentucky. The Daily Mail did not say where the letter was found. Sturgeon, 25, gunned down five officials at the bank where he worked and was killed in a shootout with police that left an officer, Nickolas Wilt, in critical condition. An obituary for Sturgeon published Thursday asked for donations for the wounded cop.

    Read it at Daily Mail