Cop Shot in Head by Louisville Mass Shooter Gets Some Good News
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Nickolas Wilt, the Louisville cop shot in the head as he responded to a mass shooting at a downtown bank last month, has been taken off a ventilator—the most significant progress to date in his long recovery. Authorities say Wilt, a 26-year-old rookie just a week into his new gig, was shot by Connor Sturgeon, who killed five colleagues before dying in a shootout with cops. The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a news release that the bullet lodged in Wilt’s head is “not a threat to the brain or its blood vessels,” and that neurological damage is “minimal.” The department added that Wilt is “on the correct path to recovery,” is following “some commands,” and is expected to begin neuro rehab. However, he is still battling pneumonia and other lung complications. “His progress to this point is remarkable, especially when compared to where he was just two weeks ago,” the department wrote.