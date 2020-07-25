Louisville Braces for Dueling Armed Militias This Weekend in Breonna Taylor Protests
‘GOING TO BE CRAZY’
The city of Louisville is awaiting the arrival of two armed militias: the Not Fucking Around Coalition, which is demanding justice in the Breonna Taylor case, and the far-right Three Percenters, who are staging an opposing show of force. “Things are going to be crazy over the next few days... Guns Up,” III% Security Force leader Chris Hill wrote on Facebook, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. John “Grandmaster Jay” Johnson of the pro-Black NFAC said more than 5,000 armed militia members could join his gathering. “We’re there to get an answer, not to fight a war. This is for Bre,” Johnson said of the 26-year-old Black Louisville resident shot dead by police in March. The Courier-Journal reports that police plan to keep the two groups apart.