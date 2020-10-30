Louisville Cop Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend for Alleged Assault
SUIT, COUNTERSUIT
A Louisville police sergeant filed suit Thursday against the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, alleging assault, battery, and intentional emotional distress. Jonathan Mattingly was one of the officers involved in executing a midnight no-knock search warrant at Taylor’s apartment the night of March 13. Taylor was shot six times and killed during the raid. Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired a shot when the officers entered the apartment and hit Mattingly in the thigh, and police say the wound required five hours of surgery. Mattingly alleges Walker fired knowing he was a police officer, and he has blamed Walker for Taylor’s death in previous interviews. Walker has blamed Mattingly for it. Walker himself has filed suit against several Louisville police officers, the Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Walker’s lawyer said in response to Mattingly’s suit that Walker is “immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his own home.”