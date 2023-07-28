Louisville Cop Discharged 109 Days After Bank Gunman Shot Him in Head
ROAD TO RECOVERY
The Kentucky cop shot in the head as he charged at a mass shooter at a downtown Louisville bank was released from the hospital Friday, 109 days after the massacre. Nickolas Wilt, 26, flashed a thumbs up to medical staff as he was pushed out of the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in a wheelchair, surrounded by fellow officers. It’s been a long road to recovery for Wilt, who spent a month on a ventilator and reportedly had to re-learn how to swallow and talk. He was on just his fourth shift as a rookie cop when Connor Sturgeon, 25, went on a Monday morning rampage at his workplace at Old National Bank’s downtown branch. Sturgeon slaughtered five colleagues before preparing to ambush police. When Wilt arrived and moved toward the bank, Sturgeon opened fire from inside, striking Wilt in the head. Sturgeon, 25, was shot dead moments later by Wilt’s colleague, and his motive behind the attack remains unclear.