Louisville Cops Arrest 68 People at Massive Breonna Taylor Protests
‘DANGEROUS SITUATION’
At least 68 people were arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, late Tuesday as huge crowds gathered for one of the biggest protests yet against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. CNN reports the protests were peaceful, but police arrested a large group who “crossed several intersections, creating dangerous situations as traffic continued to try to make its way in the area,” said Robert Schroeder, interim chief for the Louisville Metro Police Department. Officers told the protesters to stay on the sidewalk and those who didn’t comply were arrested, according to Schroeder. They will be charged with obstructing the roadway and disorderly conduct. Porsha Williams, star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was reportedly one of the dozens of people arrested. Taylor, an EMT, was killed in her own home in March when three plainclothes police officers burst inside and returned gunfire after her boyfriend fired a warning shot, believing the cops to be intruders. Eight shots struck Taylor, according to her family’s lawyer.