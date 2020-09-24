Louisville Cops Arrest Up to 100 at Protests After Officers Dodge Breonna Taylor Shooting Charges
ANGER AND OUTRAGE
As many as 100 Louisville protesters have been arrested during overnight demonstrations fueled by anger and outrage over a grand jury’s failure to charge officers for the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in March. On Wednesday, in a stunning decision, a grand jury indicted just one of the officers who took part in the attack on Taylor, former Det. Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton endangerment for bullets that entered an adjoining apartment. The shots that killed the Black emergency medical technician were not deemed criminal. Protests raged through the night, leaving two police officers in the hospital with gunshot wounds and up to 100 demonstrators under arrest, The Washington Post reports. Police are still adding up the exact number of arrests. The wounded officers are expected to recover, police said.