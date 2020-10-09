Louisville Cops Collected Dirt on Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Months After Fatal Shooting, Says Report
VICTIM BLAMING
The Louisville Metro Police Department searched for negative information about Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend months after she was fatally shot by the department’s officers, according a report from NBC News. Citing documents released by police as part of an internal investigation into the shooting, the report states that the department pursued damaging information about Kenneth Walker two months on from the fatal shooting, when public interest in the case was intensifying. An investigator from the department’s internal affairs team reportedly examined messages from Walker’s phone which are said to have suggested that he sold marijuana and unspecified pills from October 2019 through March. Steven Romines, the attorney representing Walker in a civil suit against the department, denied that Walker had dealt drugs and said: “All they are trying to do is smear him after the fact to justify their actions.”