‘I Want My Daddy:’ Bodycam Video Shows Louisville Cop Rescuing Kidnapped 6-Year-Old Girl
SAFE AND SOUND
Dramatic bodycam footage from Louisville, Kentucky shows the moment a police officer found and rescued a kidnapped 6-year-old girl. According to NBC News, the girl was snatched last week while playing on her bike and then bundled into a red sedan. Neighbors who witnessed the shocking incident said they chased the car, managed to write down part of the driver’s license plate, and handed the information to the cops. Officer Jason Burba recounted the moment he found the sedan, saying: “When I approached the vehicle, I didn't know what was going to be behind that door. The windows, the tint was so dark.” In the bodycam footage, the officer can be heard saying “Hello!” to the girl and picking her up while she screams out: “I want my daddy!” The girl was not physically harmed and the driver, 40-year-old Robby Wildt, was charged with kidnapping.