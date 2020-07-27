Louisville Cops Say Negligent Discharge Injured Three Black Militia Members at Protest
FRIENDLY FIRE
Gunfire that injured three Black militia members over the weekend is being investigated as a negligent shooting and could result in charges, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports. On Saturday afternoon, three people were shot after a member the Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC) unintentionally fired a gun during a protest. The NFAC came to Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and city EMT who was fatally shot by police this year. The three injured people were also members of the group, police say. Police spokesman Lamont Washington said one demonstrator had a minor injury, another was in serious but stable condition, and the third has been moved to the ICU but is expected to survive the injuries. No charges have been issued yet, according to Washington, and it’s still unclear how the gun was unintentionally discharged. Eleven people were arrested at the Saturday demonstrations in Louisville.