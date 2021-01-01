Louisville Family Tracks Missing Woman Through iPhone to Find Her Murdered

Read it at WAVE
The family of a young Kentucky woman who went out to get her hair done and never returned used iPhone tracking to figure out where she was—only to find her and a man shot to death in a car. Police have not released the names of the victims, but the 21-year-old woman’s aunt, Terrilynn Hardy, told WAVE she was a University of Louisville student working two jobs. “Nobody knows who the guy is,” Hardy said of the dead man in the car. “Nobody knows, we’ve never seen this guy. We don’t even know his name. No one knows how she got with this guy or to this part of town. We don’t frequent this part of town.”