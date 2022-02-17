Targeted Mayoral Candidate Calls Justice System ‘Clearly Broken’ as Murder Attempt Suspect Leaves Jail

The lawyer and Democratic frontrunner for Louisville’s mayoral office said Thursday it was “nearly impossible to believe” that the 21-year-old charged with attempting to murder him earlier this week had been allowed to leave jail after a Black Lives Matter-run group paid his bond.

“Our criminal justice system is clearly broken,” Craig Greenberg fumed in a statement on Quintez Brown’s release. “It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday.” He added later, “Sadly, like others who suffer from a broken system, my team and family have been traumatized again by this news.”

Brown, who is charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots inside Greenberg’s campaign office, was released to home incarceration. No one was hurt in the shooting but police said Greenberg’s shirt was grazed by a bullet.

The Louisville Community Bail Fund, run by Black Lives Matter, posted his $100,000 bond.

“Regardless of what leads someone to commit a violent crime,” Greenberg continued in his statement, “there must be consequences.”

He added that he would “lead the effort” to reduce gun violence and invest in mental health resources in the community.

On the floor of the Senate Thursday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a blistering rebuke of the Black Lives Matter organization for bailing out Brown.

“Less than 48 hours after this activist tried to literally murder a politician,” McConnell said, “the radical left bailed their comrade out of jail. It is just jaw-dropping. The innocent people of Louisville deserve better.”

McConnell, a native of Louisville, added, “Since 2020, a long list of prominent corporations have donated or pledged enormous amounts of money to the radical nationwide BLM parent organization. One wonders if any of their corporate money helped spring this would-be assassin from jail.”