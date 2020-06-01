Louisville Police Chief Fired After Officers Didn’t Activate Body Cameras in Fatal Shooting
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad was fired on Monday after authorities involved in the Monday morning shooting of a popular BBQ restaurant owner did not activate their body cameras, Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday. David McAtee, the owner of YaYa’s BBQ, was shot and killed by authorities just after midnight Monday. Authorities said that law enforcement was trying to break up a large crowd of people at a local parking lot when the “LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon” and returned fire. The identities of the suspect and those who returned fire have not been released.
During a Monday press conference, Fischer announced the officers involved in the fatal shooting were not wearing or did not activate their body cameras—meaning there was no footage of the incident. “This type of institutional failure will not be tolerated,” Fischer said.“I have relieved Chief Conrad of his duties.”