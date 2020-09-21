CHEAT SHEET
Louisville Police Declare State of Emergency Ahead of Breonna Taylor Decision
The Louisville Metro Police Department has declared a state of emergency as it prepares for a potential update from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on the Breonna Taylor investigation, per an internal memo obtained by WDRB News. The department has canceled days off for officers and plans to put up barricades around the city. It’s unclear when Cameron will announce the decision on charges in the case. The case was presented to a grand jury earlier this month, an inquiry initially opened after national outcry in the wake of George Floyd protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was fatally shot in her sleep by three narcotics officers who staged a raid on her apartment in March.