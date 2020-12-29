Louisville Police Look to Fire Cops in Breonna Taylor Killing
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE
The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department is moving to fire two officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor. The Louisville Courier-Journal reported Tuesday that the department sent a pre-termination letter to Officer Joshua Jaynes, who authorized the search warrant on Taylor’s apartment. Jaynes’ letter said he had “violated department procedures for preparation of a search warrant and truthfulness,” the Courier-Journal wrote. He will have a hearing with the interim police chief on Thursday. Det. Myles Cosgrove has also reportedly received a pre-termination letter. The FBI concluded that Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor.
Taylor was killed by Louisville Police on March 13, as three officers serving a no-knock warrant shot at her and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker after arriving at their apartment. One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was fired in September after being accused by then then-interim police chief of firing “blindly” into Taylor’s apartment. The fourth officer involved, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, is still on the force—and in October, filed suit against Walker.