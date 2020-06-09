Louisville Cop Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Accused of Sexual Assault
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Monday they are investigating accusations made by at least two women who say they were sexually assaulted by one of the officers involved in the February shooting of Breonna Taylor. The women, who posted their allegations on social media, both claim that Officer Brett Hankison, 44, sexually assaulted them after offering them a ride home from bars. “We are aware of these posts, and investigators are looking into the allegations,” a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department told the Courier-Journal.
In a Facebook post last week, a woman who identified herself as Margo Borders alleged that Hankison sexually assaulted her in April 2018. “He drove me home in uniform, in his marked car, invited himself into my apartment and sexually assaulted me while I was unconscious,” Borders wrote, noting she had interacted with Hankison on “many occasions at bars” and never reported the incident out of fear of retaliation. The other woman, identified as Emily Terry on Instagram, claimed Hankison assaulted her last fall after he had offered her a ride while she was walking home. “He began making sexual advances towards me, rubbing my thigh, kissing my forehead, and calling me ‘baby,’” she said. “Mortified, I did not move. I continued to talk about my grad school experiences and ignored him. As soon as he pulled up to my apartment building, I got out of the car and ran to the back.”