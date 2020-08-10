Louisville Protesters Test Police Hours After Being Barred From City Roadways
DISRUPTION
The Louisville Metro Police Department announced Sunday that protests in public roads will no longer be allowed in the city, requiring protesters to abide by pedestrian and traffic laws. Demonstrations have taken place across the city for more than 70 days straight in protest of racial injustice—and continued Sunday night. Demonstrators who continue to protest in public streets could be arrested or cited, according to LMPD spokeswoman Jessie Halladay. However, protesters said they do not intend to comply with the new announcement and that they will not stop until the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are arrested. Taylor was shot and killed in March after several officers entered her home. “The objective and the goal is to disrupt just as much as (police) disrupt people’s lives,” said Black Lives Matter Louisville member Chanelle Helm.