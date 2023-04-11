Disturbing Details of Louisville Shooter’s Livestream Emerge

New details have emerged about the livestream video recorded by a gunman who killed five people at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, an employee at the Old National Bank, where the massacre unfolded. Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the lone shooter was livestreaming throughout the attack, which also left nine people injured.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, confirmed in a statement that it had “quickly removed the livestream of this tragic incident” after it was uploaded. But an unnamed city official provided details of the footage to CNN early Tuesday, saying that the attack at the bank involving an AR-15-style rifle only lasted about a minute.

According to the source, the weapon is clearly visible at the beginning of the video as the shooter enters the bank. There, he is reportedly greeted by a worker who wishes him a good morning. “You need to get out of here,” the gunman reportedly tells the woman—before attempting to shoot her in the back.

The official said the attempt fails because the weapon is unloaded and its safety is on. After taking the safety off and loading the rifle properly, the gunman then shoots the staff member in the back, the source says. It’s not clear if the victim survived.

The shooter then proceeds with the massacre, opening fire at people inside the bank as they attempt to drop to the floor, according to the official, who added that the gunman did not go to any of the floors where other employees were already present. Police previously said the attack started at around 8:38 a.m., before the branch had opened to the public.

After around one minute of carnage, the gunman reportedly sat in the lobby of the bank and waited for law enforcement to arrive at the scene, the official said. Approximately 90 seconds later, officers arrived and exchanged fire with the shooter, the source said.

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed that Sturgeon was killed following a shootout with police, but it’s not yet clear if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot or if he was killed by officers.

In an earlier report, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN that Sturgeon was on the verge of being fired from his job at the bank. Bank manager Rebecca Buchheit-Sims said she watched the carnage unfold in a conference room during a meeting she attended virtually via Microsoft Teams. “I witnessed people being murdered,” she said Monday.

On Monday, a former friend and teammate of Sturgeon’s from Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knob, Indiana, told The Daily Beast that Sturgeon was smart and popular during his school days. The friend said that Sturgeon had worn a helmet during basketball games after suffering “multiple concussions.”

Police confirmed the names of those killed in the attack as Old National Bank staff Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, and Deana Eckert, 57. Three police officers were injured in the attack, including Nicholas Wilt, 26, who graduated from the academy just days before the massacre.