Louvre Attacker Came on Tourist Visa

The man suspected of attacking a security officer at the Louvre Museum in Paris was a resident of United Arab Emirates and traveled to Paris on a tourist visa last week, a French prosecutor said. Additionally, according to the AP, the man is in “life-threatening condition.” He was shot five times by French troops after he attempted a machete attack in the tourist-populated area and allegedly yelled, “Allahu Akbar.” France’s prime minister, Bernard Cazeneuve, called the incident “terrorist in nature.”