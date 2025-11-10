Louvre Heist’s ‘Fedora Man’ Unmasked as 15-Year-Old

‘Star Wars’ Star Gives Disney Ultimatum for Return
STANDING ON BUSINESS
Oscar Isaac revealed he won’t return to the Star Wars franchise until Disney takes a more aggressive stance against the Trump administration. Isaac, who plays Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the franchise’s sequel trilogy, said in an interview published Monday that following the media conglomerate’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September, he was not so optimistic about returning to Star Wars. “Right now, I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great,” Isaac told GQ. The actor had told Variety in August that he was open to the idea of returning to the franchise, saying, “I’d be a Star Wars again if there was something to do with that." From Sept. 17 through Sept. 22, the production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended by ABC and Disney in the wake of criticism over Kimmel’s comments about the death of conservative media personality Charlie Kirk. Production restarted on Sept. 23 after critics said the suspension violated free speech.