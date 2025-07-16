Cheat Sheet
1
Joe Rogan Edged Out of Top Podcast Chart by His MAGA Minion
KILLER COMPETITION
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 07.16.25 4:07PM EDT 
Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Joe Rogan has found a new threat. The manosphere kingpin’s The Joe Rogan Experience was dethroned on YouTube’s Weekly chart listing last week by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s Kill Tony, the first time Rogan was off the top spot since May. Rogan and Hinchcliffe have been friends for years and appear on each other’s programs frequently, but Rogan has consistently led the ranking. Hinchcliffe’s success reached new heights—and backlash—after he joked during an October Trump campaign rally that Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, a “floating island of garbage.” Trump later distanced himself from Hinchcliffe, and Rogan said last year he had urged Hinchcliffe not to make the joke. “It’s a political rally, and you’re doing jokes like you’re in a comedy club,” Rogan said on a Joe Rogan Episode in October. “Don’t do it!”

2

‘Love Actually’ Star Has Died at 72 After Cancer Battle

HEARTFELT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 4:45PM EDT 
Jo Bacon attends UK Premiere of "She Will" at the London Film Festival on October 16, 2021.
Dave Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Actress Joanna ‘Jo’ Bacon had passed away at the age of 72 after battling cancer. Known for her roles in Love Actually, EastEnders, and The Bill, fellow actors attended her funeral on Tuesday to commemorate the icon. Amongst the attendees was Martin Freeman, a fellow Breeders co-star. While the funeral took place Tuesday, Bacon’s death took place a month ago, according to a Facebook post on June 17 from Harlow Theatre Company (HTC), in which Bacon joined in 1978. “It is with much sadness that we inform our HTC members past and present of the passing of Jo Bacon on June 14th following a short and brave battle against cancer,” reads the Facebook post. According to friend Jo Moore, “Jo’s talent as an actor was a gift that she shared with the world. On stage and on screen, she brought us joy, laughter, and inspiration, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of everyone she reached.” Bacon played the mother of Martine McCutcheon’s character Natalie in Love, Actually. Bacon said she “had no regrets,” following her cancer diagnosis and that she “had a brilliant life.” Her last appearance was starring in Moonflower Murders in 2024.

Shop with Scouted

Lululemon’s Summer Scores Event Is the Motivation I Needed to Get Back to the Gym
SUMMER SALE
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 07.15.25 2:01PM EDT 
Lululemon Summer Scores Sale
Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s ‘Summer Scores’ shopping event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants.

Shop Women’s Summer Scores
Shop At Lululemon

Shop Men’s Summer Scores
Shop At Lululemon

The current Summer Scores event prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The mid-season Lululemon event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.

3
Bill Hader Had to Be Physically Removed From Director’s SNL Dressing Room
GET OUT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 07.16.25 4:15PM EDT 

Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader let his inner super fan get the best of him when Martin Scorsese made an appearance in a 2012 sketch, ending with him being escorted out of the director’s dressing room by the shirt. Hader told the story to Ari Aster on the latest episode of the A24 Podcast. “‘Oh my god, Scorsese is doing a bit,’” Hader recalled thinking when Scorsese made an appearance in a sketch during his SNL tenure, on the show’s 37th season. “And he was so nice, but I just went into his dressing room and just immediately, just was like, ‘I’m going to go see a Shirley Clarke movie tomorrow, blah blah blah blah blah,’” Hader said. “I just wanted to rap with him so badly about movies,” he continued, adding that he “could tell” he was wearing out his welcome. “He was like ‘Good.’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re great. Yeah, you’re great.’ And then the producer just pulled my shirt like, ‘Bill, get out of his dressing room, please.’” Hader has earned recognition for his own directing skills, securing several directing Emmy nominations and DGA Awards. “I’ve seen him since then and it was great,” he added, “but that’s one of those things, like for two weeks, “I’m like, ‘What the was wrong with me? Why did I do that?’”

4
‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Lose Two HGTV Shows After Vegas Brawl
FLOP
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 3:22PM EDT 
(L-R) Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Haack
(Left to right) Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Haack on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' in January 2025. Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Flip or Flop alums Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are bidding goodbye to two of their hit HGTV shows. Haack’s solo series, Christina on the Coast, was canceled this week, as was The Flipping El Moussas, which starred the real estate investor, 43, and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, 37. The two shows are the latest targets in a string of surprise cancellations at HGTV, where four fan-favorite series were dropped last month. The cancellation news also comes just one month after Tarek was cited for battery at a Las Vegas casino, where he allegedly started a brawl with a fellow patron. Though Flip or Flop concluded its run in 2022, Haack and El Moussa, who were married from 2009 to 2018, have been fixtures of the network, hosting a combined five series in the last decade. Christina on the Coast ran for five seasons, while The Flipping El Moussas ran for two. Tarek’s solo series, Flipping 101, has not yet been renewed or canceled. However, all is not lost for the former couple. Their joint venture, The Flip Off—in which the El Moussas compete against Haack, 42, to flip houses for the biggest financial gain—has been renewed for a second season.

Shop with Scouted

The Caviar Co. Is Celebrating National Caviar Day This Week With 40% Off Caviar and Roe
SEA BUTTER SALE
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 07.16.25 4:53PM EDT 
The Caviar Co. Sale 2024 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Kelly Puleio Photo/The Caviar Co.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Don’t get me wrong—I’m looking forward to shopping all of this week’s mid-season summer sales and all, but when I saw The Caviar Co. was offering a whopping 40 percent off all caviar and roe this week (including the smallest sizes!), I nearly screamed. The epic (and very rare) sale is in celebration of National Caviar Day, Friday, July 18. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.

The Caviar Co. National Caviar Day Sale
40% Off Caviar and Roe
Shop At The Caviar Co.

Free Shipping

Roes start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when everything is (almost) half off.

5
Expectant Mother Flamed After Choosing Bizarre Baby Name
GOOD LUCK BABE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.16.25 1:31PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 1:26PM EDT 
Baby booties on a clothesline.
Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Along with the many other hazards of parenting, there comes the challenge of finding a name that is both original and rolls off the tongue. Well-meaning parents have been known to make mistakes and set their child up for a lifetime of ridicule, as Johnny Cash crooned about in his song “A Boy Named Sue.” Celebrities have been known to get particularly creative (X æ a-xii Musk, Apple Martin, Prince Michael II “Blanket” Jackson, etc.). But what if you met someone named after petroleum jelly? A post went viral on Reddit when a user shared a screenshot of a conversation with their pregnant cousin, who finally settled on a baby name. The top contender, “Serena,” was ultimately displaced by “Vaselinea” because it sounded more “elegant.” Users expressed concern that the child will be a victim of bullying. “High school is gonna be real rough lol,” one commenter replied. Luckily, many have shown their mettle despite being poorly named. Ima Hogg was one of the most respected women in Texas in the 20th century. At least young Vaselinea will know how to seal open wounds if she gets into any scrapes with schoolyard bullies.

one of my older cousins sent this to me…im sorry but Vaselinea??
byu/__misaki__ intragedeigh
6
Gwyneth Paltrow Roasted for Schooling Brad Pitt About Caviar
PRINCESS DIARIES
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.16.25 4:36PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 3:12PM EDT 
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow said a different upbringing from her ex-Brad Pitt meant she had to teach him about types of caviar. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Actress-turned Goop guru Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, is known for her sometimes unorthodox opinions on food, but she knows her caviar—at least according to an excerpt from the upcoming biography, Gwyneth, written by Amy Odell. In an excerpt obtained by People, the actress’ “very different” is highlighted as a point of friction in her relationship with her famous ex, Brad Pitt, who was raised in Missouri by a trucking father and a school counselor mother. Paltrow, born to movie producer Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, dated Pitt seriously for three years before they broke off their engagement in 1997. “When we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga and this is osetra,’” Paltrow reportedly told an interviewer. While filming the 1996 film Emma, Paltrow also reportedly admitted to developing feelings for co-star Hugh Grant, who was then in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. Paltrow characterized her relationship with Pitt as fraught with jealousy, recalling that she told her friend Kevyn Aucoin that the Fight Club actor seemed “threatened by her success and all the attention she received.” Reddit users erupted in anger at Paltrow’s perceived pretension. “Classic classist snob with no taste, no humor,” one commentator wrote.

Excerpts from Gwyneth Paltrow's new biography discuss her relationships with Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Winona Ryder, and Madonna
byu/artbasiI inFauxmoi
7
8
‘Hijacked’ Plane’s Crazy Maneuvers Cause Shutdown at International Airport
PLANE CRAZY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.16.25 12:42PM EDT 
A general view of Victoria International Airport amid conflicting rumours about the plans of Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, who has gone back to Canada to be with their son Archie, in Sidney, British Columbia, Canada January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Kevin Light/REUTERS

A stolen light aircraft caused a shutdown at one of Canada’s busiest airports when it encroached onto the runway and performed wild maneuvers on Tuesday. The Cessna 172, which is used for flight training, took off from Victoria International Airport, near Victoria, British Columbia, and flew 40 miles north to Vancouver International Airport and started circling the runway. “We do have an aircraft that has been hijacked and is in the vicinity of the airport,” a tower controller was heard saying over the ATC comms system, according to a recording from the website LiveATC.net. “Just in case anything starts heading toward you have the ability to move at your discretion.” The “rogue 172” caused a WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 to abort its landing. “He was doing quite a radical turn at low altitude,” witness Paul Heeney, told CBC. “I went wow, I wonder if he is in trouble.” The plane eventually safely landed, and police immediately surrounded it. The suspect, who was arrested, was the only one on board. Nine planes were diverted to other airports and aircraft was blocked from arriving at Victoria International for almost 40 minutes.

 

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Hot Summer Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 07.14.25 4:51PM EDT 
Lovehoney Black Friday in July Sex Toy Sale
Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.

Up All Night Couple's Sex Toy Kit
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.

9
Reality Star Leaves ‘The Valley’ to Focus on His Sobriety
REALITY BITES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 3:12PM EDT 
Jax Taylor announced that he's leaving "The Valley" to focus on his sobriety, mental health, and coparenting his son.
Jax Taylor announced that he's leaving "The Valley" to focus on his sobriety, mental health, and coparenting his son. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Jax Taylor will officially be stepping away from The Valley amid his struggle with sobriety. The Bravo reality TV star, 46, announced his decision to leave Wednesday, much to the surprise of his co-stars. “After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley,” he said in a statement. “Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself—especially for our son, Cruz,” he added. A source told People that Taylor’s The Valley cast mates were “absolutely blindsided by this news.” “They were not given any advance notifications about his exit,” the source said, noting that “this is a huge surprise.” While on The Valley, the Vanderpump Rules alum split with his wife Brittany Cartwright, with whom he shares four-year-old son Cruz, and spent the beginning of Season 2 in rehab for alcohol and cocaine issues. Cartwright told People in April that Taylor would be “so aggressive and horrible” to her during his “come downs.” She ultimately filed for divorce before he returned from rehab and had the “chance to pull me back in.”

10
Kristi Noem Considers No More Liquid Limits at Airports
3-1-1 DONE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.16.25 3:18PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 2:47PM EDT 
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem at the Hill Nation Summit on July 16.
“The day I walked in the door, I started questioning everything TSA does,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that she is thinking of abandoning the Transportation Security Administration’s longtime liquid limit rule on the heels of the agency lifting its “shoes off” rule— which was implemented in 2006 following the 2001 attempted “shoe bomber” attack. “The day I walked in the door, I started questioning everything TSA does,” Noem told The Hill. The current regulation for liquids, aerosols and gels, famously referred to as the “3-1-1 rule,” requires passengers to limit each container to 3.4 millimeters that fit in one quart-sized resealable bag for carry-ons. Noem shared that she wants to get rid of the rule to streamline the airport security process, envisioning a future where each passenger will take only 60 seconds to get to their gate. To accomplish this, Noem said she is looking to improve the scanning technology used by airports. “It’s not certainly anything we’ll be announcing in the next week or two, but we’re working to see what we can do to make the traveling experience much better and more hospitable for individuals, but also still keep safety standards,” Noem told The Hill.

