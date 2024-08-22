‘Love Actually’ Star Says Husband Is Ending Their 12-Year Marriage
NOT LOVE, ACTUALLY
Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon has announced in an Instagram story on Thursday that her 12-year marriage to Jack McManus was no more, according to the People. “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision,” McCutcheon wrote. The two married in Sept. 2012, and three years later she gave birth to nine-year-old, Rafferty, whom they “of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to... for the rest of our lives.” “We are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... especially for our little boy,” the actress added. While the announcement was made on her story, the comments on her posts were full of fans giving their well-wishes. “Sorry to hear about your split but you concentrate on you and Rafferty, brighter days ahead pet xx,” one wrote under a picture of her and Rafferty. “Take good care of yourself and don’t let anybody ruin your life ❤️😍,” another wrote.