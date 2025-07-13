Love All as Kate Middleton and Family Attend Wimbledon
Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon tennis championships for the second day running on Sunday, and this time it was a family outing. Princess Kate was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and her two elder kids, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10. Prince Louis, 7, the youngest member of the family who has a crowd-pleasing penchant for pulling funny faces, was not with the Wales gang this time. The family was there to watch the final of the men’s singles between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Kate wore an elegant blue gown while Charlotte wore a traditional cream frock with black piping. Kate, who has been patron of the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, which has run Wimbledon since 2016, was due to present the trophy after the match concluded.