‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Used $2M PPP Pandemic Loans to Buy Rolex, Diamond Ring: Feds
Maurice Fayne, a reality television personality who stars in the show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of federal bank fraud after allegedly stealing money from a government program designed to help small struggling businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The 37-year-old “allegedly stole money meant to assist hard-hit employees and businesses during these difficult times, and instead greedily used the money to bankroll his lavish purchases of jewelry and other personal items,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski. Fayne, who owns a trucking company dubbed Flame Trucking, applied for a $3,725,500 loan on the basis that he had 107 employees on payroll, according to court documents.
The United Community Bank granted Fayne a loan amounting to $2,045,800, which he allegedly used to buy a Rolex watch, a diamond bracelet, and a 7.73 carat diamond ring—all for himself. “At a time when small businesses are struggling for survival, we cannot tolerate anyone driven by personal greed, who misdirects federal emergency assistance earmarked for keeping businesses afloat,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent Chris Hacker.