This Two-Step “Facial in a Bottle” Replaces Half Your Skincare Shelf

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While there are certainly merits to committing to a multi-step skincare routine (the ritual, the “me” time, etc.), doing 10 steps is simply not necessary to improve your skin. Sure, if you enjoy the process, there’s no need to give it up, but if you’re aiming to streamline your routine, save both time and money, and clear out some precious shelf space, Love Indus’ top-rated Amrutini Double Serum set may be just what you’re looking for. Dubbed a “facial in a bottle,” the two-step system combines two of the brand’s bestselling formulas: the Amrutini Luminosity Dewdrops Serum and the Amrutini Transforming Serum. Together, the formulas help fortify the skin barrier (making the duo especially appealing for retinoid users), lock in hydration, target loss of elasticity, and boost luminosity without overwhelming sensitive skin.

The Dewdrops serum, which was recently nominated for a QVC Customer Choice Award, is infused with plumping hyaluronic acid, liquefied muga silk to help firm and contour, and ashwagandha to soothe redness and irritation. The Amrutini Transforming Serum takes things a step further, helping seal in hydration and support the skin barrier with a cocktail of line-smoothing peptides, brightening niacinamide, and moisture-locking squalane. Add a cleanser (and, of course, SPF during the day), and you’ve got yourself a refreshingly low-maintenance routine.

Love Indus Amrutini Double Serum See At Love Indus

According to the brand, 96 percent of users saw improved skin elasticity, while 97 percent reported improved pore appearance and dullness after using the two formulas for four weeks. Customers seem to agree, with several reviewers saying the duo has replaced their more extensive, multi-step skincare routines. “Two of the best face serums I have used hands down,” one five-star reviewer notes. “After moving to the UK, my skin became rather dry, and nothing I did really kept it moisturized. The luxurious feel of your skin even hours later is just delicious, and I feel it’s actually cleared up and brightened up my face.” Reviewers also note that both formulas play well under makeup and SPF, without the dreaded pilling or creasing. “I’ve been using it twice a day, and within a week my skin looks more hydrated and has a kind of lit-from-within shine I hadn’t seen from other serums,” another shopper says. “It layers beautifully and doesn’t fight my SPF or makeup.”