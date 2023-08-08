Say Goodbye to Peach Fuzz With This Detoxifying Face Mask
MASK ON
Sometimes, our skin needs a little extra TLC—aside from the daily basics like cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen. For some people, that might involve a visit to the spa for a facial or peel, but you can achieve spa-like results at home for a fraction of the price at home with Love, Indus’ skincare products. Our favorite? The Velvet :08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask. The cutting-edge brand combines rare and potent ingredients from the Indian subcontinent and fuses them with modern technology to create skincare products unlike any other in the (very saturated) beauty market.
Formulated with a blend of exotic ingredients like thanaka bark, dragon’s blood, and palash flower, the Love, Indus’ Detox Clay Mask tightens pores, brightens dull tone, and deep-cleans the skin in less than eight minutes—all without over-drying. You may also notice the diminished appearance of facial hair, or “peach fuzz,” with consistent use thanks to thanaka wood, which may help reduce facial hair re-growth without the pain of waxing. After rinsing off the chocolate-mousse-like face mask, you’ll be left with a radiant, luminous complexion that’s cleansed, detoxified, and hydrated—plus, it’s suitable for all complexions and skin types.
Love, Indus Velvet 08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask
