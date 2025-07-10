‘Love Island’ Contestant Booted Over Racist Slur Claims ICE Were Called on Her Family Amid Backlash
Former Love Island contestant Cierra Ortega has said ICE have been called on her family in the wake of a racism row that got her kicked off the show. Ortega was ejected from the July 6 episode for what the narrator called “personal reasons.” However, it transpired that old social media posts had resurfaced, showing the 25-year-old using derogatory terms for Asian people. She has since spoken out, claiming she didn’t know the words were problematic. Ortega has also shared some of the responses she has faced, including people setting President Trump’s immigration goons on her family, and the content creator receiving death threats. In an Instagram apology video, she said that her family “have had ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement]” called on them and that they no longer “feel safe in their own home.” She went on: “I’m receiving death threats, like there’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that’s justice.” The star’s family have also released a statement saying the response to her indiscretion has gone too far. “The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking,” they said.