‘Love Island’ Contestant Is Now Accused of Sexual Assault

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofia Gascón will not be joining the Academy, unlike virtually every other Best Actress nominee before her. The Wrap reported Thursday that Gascón, a trans actress and the star of Netflix’s Best Picture nominee, was not on the list of over 500 people the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited to join its ranks. The move certainly sends a message, as nominees are automatically qualified for membership. In Gascón’s case, in the wake of the slew of racist and offensive posts unearthed from her Twitter/X page pre-fame, that qualification was not met with an invitation. The site notes that recent Oscar nominees Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Lady Gaga, Ruth Negga, and Brie Larson immediately received invites after they were nominated. The only other exception besides Gascón was Roma star Yalitza Aparicio, but her invite was merely delayed, as she was invited to join the Academy the year after her nomination. The controversy around Gascón’s online posts was only exacerbated after she appeared defiant about the backlash in TV interviews. The debacle seemed to tank her chances of winning Best Actress, as she was widely considered to be the frontrunner for her performance in the Spanish-language musical. Mikey Madison took home the award instead, and will join Ariana Grande, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, and more in the Academy this year.
Cashel Barnett, a former contestant in the dating reality TV show Love Island USA, has been accused of sexual assault by his former girlfriend. In March, Barnett’s then-girlfriend says that she had told Barnett, 34, to get a job to help her support their infant daughter. In retaliation, Barnett withheld sex from her for about a month. On April 10, during a heated argument about the couple’s intimacy problems, Barnett reportedly “grabbed her from behind, pushed her head into the couch, causing her to lose consciousness, then raped her ‘violently,’” according to the indictment. Barnett was previously charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and two misdemeanors for an account of physical abuse reported by his ex-girlfriend. She alleged that Barnett “slapped her arms, picked her up by her neck using both hands and slammed her onto a bed,” and throttled her, according to the police report. Barnett was arrested last month and has been held in a Salt Lake City jail since. Now, his ex-girlfriend’s allegation of sexual assault will be added to the laundry list of charges he will face in court. Barnett maintains his innocence.
Investing in underwear may seem pointless, but it makes all the difference, and Shinesty is our current favorite. The brand sets itself apart from the rest with its Ball Hammock Pouch technology, anti-chafing designs, and sweat-wicking fabrics that keep you dry and odor-free—even on the sweatiest, swampiest summer days. Shinesty’s underwear and boxers are made to give the family jewels room to breathe, unbeatable support, and they help stop any unwanted sticking.
Shinesty offers a ton of different underwear designs—there’s something for everyone, whether you like briefs or prefer a more relaxed fit. They’ve also got plenty of solid colorways, along with cheeky prints—like a glow-in-the-dark pair aptly named ‘The Big Bang,’ or another featuring gummy bears demonstrating exactly how baby gummy bears are made. Either way, Shinesty has you (and your package) covered.
Joy Behar may be a restaurant server’s worst nightmare. On Wednesday, longtime The View host fired a playful barb at co-host Ana Navarro during a segment on America’s eating habits, claiming that “I’ve dined with supermodels that ate more than you did.” Navarro then described a dizzying array of requests Behar made at a dinner at Porter House Bar & Grill in midtown Manhattan. According to Navarro, Behar complained that the restaurant was too hot, then that it was too loud, and finally that there was too much light. Behar even let it slip that she brought her beloved Shih Tzu Bernie—named after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders—to the steakhouse. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin defended Behar’s behavior: “She’s Joy Behar! She’s earned it!” Despite the raft of problems she pointed out, Behar mourned the restaurant’s impending closure, saying, “I have so many friends who work there, all the waiters and sommeliers and the maître d’s.”
The brain behind The Beach Boys died two weeks ago at 82 of respiratory arrest, TMZ reports. Wilson was also suffering from several other health complications, including obstructive sleep apnea, chronic kidney disease, and two infections, sepsis and cystitis. Wilson was also diagnosed with dementia last year. Wilson’s wife, Melinda Ledbetter, had reportedly been taking care of Wilson until her death in Jan. 2024. Afterwards, Wilson’s representatives LeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers were granted conservatorship over the singer-songwriter due to Wilson’s inability to “properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.” However, after a career resurgence in the 1980s and 90s, Wilson continued to make music until his death. His most recent projects included the soundtrack for the 2021 documentary Long Promised Road and his 11th studio album, At My Piano, which featured covers of his earlier tracks like “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” Wilson is survived by his first wife, Marilyn Rovell, and his seven children.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
HGTV has shocked many of its stars by canceling four home renovation shows. The shows that have been axed include Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Bargain Block. Former New Kids on the Block star Jonathan Knight, host of Farmhouse Fixer, wrote on Instagram that he is “still processing the reasons that led to their decision.” Keith Bynum, host of Bargain Block, also took to Instagram, writing: “Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol.” He added: “Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.” The hosts of Married to Real Estate, Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod, seemed similarly taken aback by the show’s sudden cancellation. Sherrod shared that the couple had just returned from vacation when they got the “disheartening” news. In their letter to shareholders this year, Warner Bros. wrote: “Given the challenging and uncertain environment, we remain focused on optimizing our Global Linear Networks’ performance and maximizing cash flows through cost discipline and prudent content investment.” The cancelled shows were all recent additions to the channel, and half of them had less than 600,000 viewers, according to the U.S. Television Database.
Rep. Kat Cammack said she was forced to evacuate her office Wednesday due to “imminent death threats” against her and her family. In a post on X, the Florida Republican wrote that she had received “thousands of hate-filled messages and dozens of credible threats from pro-abortion activists” after she spoke publicly earlier this week about her treatment last year for a “life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.” Cammack told The Wall Street Journal she was five weeks pregnant at the time of the procedure, which took place just after the state’s strict six-week abortion ban limit came into effect. (The law does not ban termination of ectopic pregnancies.) “To those spreading misinformation: I did not vote for Florida’s heartbeat law; I serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, not the Florida Legislature,” Cammack wrote on X, adding that she would not be intimidated by threats to her safety. The congresswoman, who opposes abortion rights and is co-chair of the House Pro-Life Caucus, is now pregnant again and due this summer.
The International Society of Blood Transfusion has recognized a new blood type. The new addition, now the 48th recognized blood type, was discovered by scientists at the French Blood Establishment from a sample drawn around 15 years ago. So far, only one woman, from whom the sample originated, has been known to have it. Scientists have named the blood group “Gwada negative” after the unnamed patient’s homeland, the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, also known as “Gwada.” Scientists have determined that this previously undocumented blood type originated from a rare genetic mutation. Hers is “undoubtedly the only known case in the world,” Thierry Peyrard, a medical biologist at the French Blood Establishment, told the press. “She is the only person in the world who is compatible with herself.” While the average layperson is likely only familiar with the four main blood types—A, B, AB, O, and their positive and negative classifications—there are hundreds of different known antigens that create an even wider variety of blood types. Identification of rare blood types, such as the new “Gwana negative” category, could advance medical research and save future patients from potentially life-threatening immune responses in the event of a blood transfusion.
An elusive black bear flummoxed Japanese airport officials by running around the grounds of Yamagata airport, causing a dozen flights to be canceled. The bear first appeared at the airport site in the early morning hours on Thursday, prompting an immediate shutdown and several delays. Just when airport officials thought they were in the clear, the bear reappeared on the runway. In footage published by The Guardian, the furry disrupter can be seen loping around with its mouth open and climbing onto a fence. After halting all flights upon the bear’s return, airport officials tried to chase the animal away with an airport car flashing lights. However, the bear is thought to still be at large. “We’re in a stalemate now,” said a Yamagata airport official. The official went on to say that hunters have arrived at the airport to set a trap for the bear, with police guarding the outskirts of the premises. Bear sightings in Japan have spiked recently, raising a terrifying prospect for airport officials: This bear might bring friends.
With so many different sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
Michelle Obama is pouring more cold water on rumors of trouble in her marriage to husband Barack. “The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors about the end of our marriage,” the former first lady told NPR’s Wild Card podcast on Thursday after commentators ran wild over her no-shows at President Donald Trump’s inauguration and Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this year. “So we don’t Instagram every second of our lives,” she said. “We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day.” Obama, who is now hosting the podcast IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, further explained her decision not to attend those public gatherings as her trying to “define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do.” She has said in the past that if there truly were trouble in paradise in the Obama household, the public would know. The former president and first lady have been married 32 years.
“Hey, it’s me, Tanner, if you’re watching this, I am dead,” Tanner Martin, a Utah-based influencer, said to his Instagram followers in a pre-recorded video posted on Wednesday. Martin and his wife, Shay Martin, started documenting Martin’s journey with stage 4 colon cancer in 2020, when he was 25. In Nov. 2024, the couple announced that Shay was expecting their first child, who was born on May 15. “I had a heck of a life,” Martin said, sharing his hope that he will be reunited with his loved ones who have passed away. “But you guys, life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here,” he added. The couple had built a following by sharing Tanner’s health updates and candid life reflections. The couple acknowledged on social media that they were taking a risk by having a baby and stated that it was a decision they had made after years of careful consideration. The couple made sure to share both their joyful moments and the difficult ones with their followers, documenting their vacations, pregnancy journey, and the process of designing their headstone. They brought their newborn to their headstone two weeks before Tanner’s death.