‘Love Island’ Presenter Caroline Flack Found Dead
Caroline Flack, host of the popular UK reality show Love Island, has reportedly been found dead in her London apartment, according to British tabloid The Sun. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time,” her family told The Sun.
Flack made her name in British reality television. She had hosted the beloved dating show and spinoffs since 2015, stepping down in December 2019. In addition to hosting Love Island, she won the dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and hosted The X Factor and I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp. She was due in court in March on charges of assaulting her boyfriend, the model Lewis Burton, who did not support the prosecution in the case. She had pleaded not guilty.