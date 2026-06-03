Reality TV Stars Welcome Baby 2 After Cheating Rumors

Love Island UK stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their second baby. They announced the news on Wednesday in a black-and-white Instagram post featuring Hague, Fury, their 3-year-old daughter Bambi, and the newborn, captioned “...and then there were 4.🤍.” This announcement comes a year after the couple reconciled following an earlier split in August 2024. At that time, Hague posted a statement to Instagram, saying she never imagined she would have to write it, but that after five years together, they were breaking up. Following their split, rumors of Fury cheating circulated, sparked by a Sun article that cited a friend close to Hague claiming she was “absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful.” Since then, both have denied the cheating allegations, saying they instead broke up due to Fury’s issues with alcohol. “We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink,” Fury told Men’s Health UK in January 2025.