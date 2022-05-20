Love Rival Accused of Executing World-Class Cycling Star Just Before Texas Race

When Anna Moriah Wilson’s friend arrived home to her Austin apartment late on May 11 to find Wilson lying on the ground unconscious and covered in blood, it left the cycling world in shock.

The 25-year-old Vermont native, known to her friends as Mo, had only arrived in Texas the day before to compete in the Gravel Locos that weekend, a 150-mile gravel bike race she was favored to win.

She had quit her job just weeks earlier to compete full-time, according to VeloNews, who described her in a profile as “the winningest woman in the American off-road scene.”

Wilson had been shot multiple times inside the apartment in what Austin police later described as a targeted homicide.

In a stunning update on Friday, police charged fellow cyclist Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, with first-degree murder, KVUE reported. Armstrong was in a relationship with a man who had also been involved with Wilson, investigators said in an arrest affidavit obtained by The Boston Globe.

According to the affidavit, the friend who hosted Wilson at her East Austin apartment told police she left home at around 5:30 p.m. on May 11 and later got a text from Wilson who said she was meeting a male friend for a swim.

Investigators say Armstrong had been dating the man, but Wilson was also romantically involved with him in the past when he and Armstrong were separated.

Just before 6 p.m., Wilson arrived back at the apartment and used a key code to enter. The code was accessed again at 8:36 p.m. and a neighbor’s security camera captured an SUV pulling up to the apartment at that time, the affidavit notes.

Police allege the SUV was owned by Armstrong, who lives with the man Wilson had gone swimming with. It prompted police to search Armstrong’s South Austin home this week but it’s not clear what, if any, evidence was collected.

In an interview with police, the male cyclist claimed he dropped Wilson back at the friend’s apartment at around 8:30 p.m. after going for a swim. He admitted that he and Armstrong keep 9mm handguns in their home. He has not been charged with any offenses.

In a statement released shortly after her death, Wilson’s family called her death “unfathomable.”

“[A]t the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others,” they wrote. “Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us.”