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HOLIDAY VIBES CAME EARLY

Ditch the Mistletoe for Lovehoney’s Sultry Advent Calendar Instead

Temperatures may be dropping, but Lovehoney’s new Advent calendar guarantees things stay sizzling inside.

A couple lying on a bed. They are both smiling and to the right of them is a clitoral stimulator.

Lovehoney

By Scouted Staff

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Fall has arrived, and if you’re on a quest to turn your holiday countdown into something a little naughtier this year (and more fun), check out Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.

Lovehoney

Lovehoney Couple's Advent Calendar (24 Day)

See At Lovehoney

The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite, worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.

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