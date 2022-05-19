Feeling Stressed? Masturbation (With These Toys) Might Be Just What You Need
Feel Good
Can masturbation actually take the edge off? Tl;dr – yes! Like yoga or focused breathing, mindful masturbation helps you center your body and mind. In fact, 52% of people say they masturbate to relax. Want to try mindful masturbation? Here's some toys to get started.
If you have a clitoris, air suction might be the absolute pinnacle of stimulation. With variable settings, sensations, and intensities, the Womanizer Premium 2 claims it’s like “a different lover every night.” In fact, Lovehoney boasts it has a 98% success rate at inducing orgasm.
Womanizer Premium 2
Free Shipping
A stroker is made for phalluses, and The Arcwave Voy Compact Stroker is a cutting-edge model, with smart silence technology that automatically turns the device off when there’s no skin contact (so you never have to worry about a mysterious buzzing sound in your airport carry-on). It delivers targeted vibration to the head with a combination of six patterns and eight intensity levels you can mix-and-match.
Arcwave Voy Compact Adjustable Silicone Male Stroker
Free Shipping
Magic Wand is a timeless bedside-table staple, and for good reason. This cordless version of the classic offers eight vibration styles with an ultra-powerful max force. The extra-long handle allows you to reach new places and angles, but please: external use only, kay?
Magic Wand Rechargeable Cordless Vibrator
Free Shipping
Don't wait another day: pick up a new toy to help you connect with your body in new ways.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.