Three More Colorado Cops Suspended Over Violent Arrest of 73-Year-Old With Dementia
‘READY FOR THE POP?’
The videos of Colorado cops violently arresting a 73-year-old woman who has dementia—and then laughing about the horrific incident hours later back at their police station—has sparked nationwide outrage. The arresting officer, Austin Hopp, was placed on administrative leave last week, and now Loveland city officials have confirmed that three more officers have been suspended over the shocking incident. According to CNN, the other officer involved in the arrest, Daria Jalali, is the second officer to have been placed on leave. Tyler Blackett—who was caught on camera laughing about the arrest of the woman with Hopp and Jalali—is the third. Philip Metzler, who was Hopp and Jalali’s supervising officer at the time of Garner’s arrest, is the fourth. In the video from the police station, Hopp can be heard asking Jalali is she’s “ready for the pop” as they watched bodycam footage that showed him dislocating the woman’s shoulder. Jalali comments: “I could watch livestream bodycams all day.”