Explore Sensory Play With This Six-Piece (and 60% Off) Sex Toy Kit

‘Today’ Show Host’s Husband Speaks Out Amid Mother-in-Law’s Disappearance
UNRESOLVED
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.03.26 4:41PM EST 
Savannah Guthrie Mike Feldman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Mike Feldman and Savannah Guthrie attend the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds) Rob Kim/Getty Images for Project Healthy

The husband of Today show host Savannah Guthrie is speaking out for the first time since the disappearance of his mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie. Michael Feldman, 57, told Page Six that he has tried to be “responsive” throughout the investigation but feels he has been “mostly unhelpful” since the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson home over the weekend. He added that he does not “have anything new to report” at this stage. He also thanked the media for their “thoughtfulness” during this difficult time for the family. The family grew concerned on Sunday after a member of Nancy’s church alerted them that she had not attended services as expected. The family then went to check Nancy’s home, where she lives alone, and called 911. The Today show host addressed the situation in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, expressing appreciation for the outpouring of support she has received. “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy,” she wrote, urging the public to help “bring her home.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Savannah Guthrie, 54, for comment.

Michelin Guide Restaurant’s Health Rating Slashed After Disturbing Discovery
PUTRID
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.03.26 5:06PM EST 
Published 02.03.26 4:32PM EST 
A photo illustration of Royal Native Oyster Stores restaurant and Public house in Whitstable, Kent, UK.
A photo illustration of Royal Native Oyster Stores restaurant and Public house in Whitstable, Kent, UK. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Wikimedia Commons

A top restaurant in the United Kingdom saw its health rating take a hit after a food inspector made a shocking discovery on its premises. The Royal Native Oyster Stores, which appeared in the Michelin guide, had its hygiene rating downgraded to two stars after an inspector stumbled on a “foul-smelling” bucket of fish waste and other concerning issues during a visit in September, the Independent reported. The inspection at the restaurant in Whitstable, on the coast of Kent, also found flies on the countertops used for food preparation, as well on the cooks’ tools. The inspector also noted a lack of food safety credentials among staff, saying pointedly, “At the time of inspection, I was unable to see any evidence of formal food safety training amongst the chefs.” Further issues included dirt caked on the cutlery trays, the crushed ice machine and other equipment. Alongside major contamination concerns, the inspector found parts of the building in disrepair, including missing ceilings and severe damage to the walls and flooring. In light of the findings, the Canterbury City Council downgraded the restaurant’s hygiene rating from five stars to a paltry two.

American Airlines Flight Forced to Make U-Turn Over ‘Disruptive’ Passenger
Mid-Air Chaos
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.03.26 3:19PM EST 
American Airlines Boeing 737
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: An American Airlines Boeing 737 airplane departs from Los Angeles International Airport en route Nashville on January 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Passengers aboard an already delayed American Airlines flight saw their trip abruptly cut short after the plane was forced to turn back due to a “disruptive customer,” according to The Independent. Flight AA2259, traveling from Miami to Quito, Ecuador, departed Saturday night after a delay of roughly 47 minutes from its scheduled departure time. About halfway through the four-hour journey, the aircraft issued a squawk 7700—an emergency code signaling a general in-flight emergency—and made an abrupt U-turn. Flight tracking data shows the Boeing 737 reversed course over Cuba and returned to Miami International Airport, landing shortly before 10 p.m. local time. According to the outlet, a spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed that law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival to address the disruptive passenger. Following the ordeal, an American Airlines spokesperson told the outlet, “We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their assistance in managing a difficult situation.” The Daily Beast has reached out to American Airlines for comment. Passengers were later rebooked on an alternative flight to Quito on Sunday.

TV Icon Opens Up About Seeing ‘Signs’ From Her Late Husband
FROM BEYOND
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.03.26 12:29PM EST 
Susan Lucci with husband Helmut Huber before his death in 2022

Susan Lucci with husband Helmut Huber before his death in 2022.

Bruce Glikas

Emmy Award winner Susan Lucci, 79, has opened up about noticing “signs” she believes are from her late husband, who died in 2022 after 52 years of marriage. “Helmut’s birthday was 10/10, October 10th. And there next to their bed was a little baggy, full of dimes ... full of dimes,” Lucci told People about the first sign she received from her husband, Helmut Huber, 84, saying that it came “early on” after his death, while his family from Europe was visiting. “I right away knew that was Helmut. And dimes for a while showed up in pairs in very unexpected places,” Lucci continued, adding that the next sign came six months after her husband’s death when she attended a dinner party. “At my chair, curling, [there was] a big, big plume, a purple feather, just at my chair,” the All My Children actress recalled—noting that both feathers and dimes have been appearing in her life. “I didn’t even know that there were signs,” Lucci told People about four years of receiving messages, which she only realized might be related to her husband after a friend gave her the book Signs. “In that book, there were many examples," the actress recalled.

Tennis Legend Erupts at Young Fan After Australian Open
HOTHEAD
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.03.26 3:03PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: John McEnroe (L) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Allen Berezovsky/Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Former American tennis star John McEnroe got into a tense confrontation with a fan at Melbourne Airport while flying out of Australia following the Australian Open. A video circulating on social media shows the Tennis Hall of Famer and tennis commentator exiting his car as a young fan tries to snap a photo. When the fan offers, “Do you need a hand with any of your bags?” McEnroe, 66, fires back, “I need you to stay away from me, ok?” The fan follows him toward the airport, prompting McEnroe to snap, “Just get away, ok?” and asks, “Can we stop him?” before finally exploding: “Will you stop? Stop! Jesus Christ! Are you kidding me?” The fan persists, calling out, “I still love you, John,” only to receive a short reply: “Go f--k yourself.” The Daily Beast has contacted McEnroe’s representatives for comment regarding the incident. McEnroe’s outburst isn’t the first time his temper has made headlines in Australia. In 1990, he was disqualified from the Australian Open for misconduct—the first player to be disqualified at a Grand Slam tournament for such a reason since 1963. McEnroe received three code violations at the time: one for smashing his racket, one for intimidating a lineswoman, and one for swearing at the umpire and the tournament referee.

Celebrated Soap Actress Dies at Age 97
CROSSROADS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.03.26 11:32AM EST 
Fay Lenore, British Actress, stops the traffic outside the Alhambra Theatre in Glasgow as she tries out her police woman costume
Fay Lenore, British Actress, stops the traffic outside the Alhambra Theatre in Glasgow as she tries out her police woman costume which she will be wearing for a number in the revue, Five Past Eight, pictured on Wellington Street in Glasgow, Friday 30th August 1957. (Photo by Cyrille Maitland/Mirrorpix via Getty Images) Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Soap star Fay Lenore has died at her home in Ellon, Aberdeenshire at the age of 97. She started her acting career as early as one can on stage, as a one-year-old in 1929. She soon became a mainstay on British television and in the theater for decades, starting in earnest later in her youth. She’s best known for her performances in Crossroads, a ‘60s British soap opera, and Take the High Road, an ’80s soap opera. She had also performed for Queen Elizabeth II at the 25th Royal Variety Show in 1954. Her family celebrated her prolific acting career on her death notice, stating, “May your star shine as bright in heaven as you did on Earth.” Her death notice stated that she died on January 8 and was a “dearly loved wife” of her husband of nearly four decades, Jay Scott, who passed away in 1997. She leaves behind a daughter, a son, and her grandchildren.

Gavin Newsom’s Ex Speaks Out After Memoir Details Messy Breakup
BRO TIPS
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.03.26 11:37AM EST 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 05: Actress Sofia Milos and San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom arrive at the 14th Annual Elton John Academy Awards viewing party held at the Pacific Design Center on March 5, 2006 in West Hollywood, California.
David Livingston/David Livingston/Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 58, reflected on his past relationships in his forthcoming memoir, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery, which prompted a response from a former girlfriend. In the book, Newsom recounts his 2006 breakup with CSI: Miami actress Sofia Milos, 56, writing that the split was influenced by Gordon Getty, 92—an oil magnate and close friend—who allegedly told Newsom that Milos was not right for him. “I have fond memories of that time in my life, which was a long time ago. We chose to part ways and have since moved on with our lives. I wish him and his family well,” Milos told The California Post in response to her ex-boyfriend’s new memoir. Aside from detailing the advice he received from Getty regarding his relationship, Newsom also wrote about his 2006 divorce from American diplomat Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, which came shortly before he began dating Milos. At the time of his divorce, he was also involved in an affair with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, a staff member who was married to his campaign manager and friend. Guilfoyle later dated Donald Trump Jr., to whom she was engaged before breaking up in 2024, while Newsom married award-winning filmmaker Jennifer Siebel in 2008.

Delta Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Onboard ‘Emergency’
HORROR FLIGHT
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 02.03.26 9:33AM EST 
Delta
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A Delta flight bound for Israel was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday after a medical emergency on board, according to an air traffic control recording. Delta Air Lines flight DL234 departed from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon and was due to arrive in Tel Aviv ten hours later. But six hours into the journey, the plane was forced to divert to Dublin after one of the 176 people on board experienced a “serious medical emergency”, according to AirLive. According to the outlet, the plane made a “heavyweight landing,” meaning it landed while still carrying more weight than usual because it had just taken off and was loaded with fuel for a long-haul flight. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 shows the same aircraft later took off again from Dublin roughly two hours later. Emergency medical crews were on standby when the plane landed and transported the affected passenger to a nearby hospital. The individual’s condition has not been publicly disclosed. The Daily Beast has contacted Delta for comment.

Olympic Skier Gives Health Update After Devastating Crash
NOT OVER YET
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.03.26 11:39AM EST 
Lindsey Vonn
CRANS MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 30: Lindsey Vonn of Team United States inspects the course during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 30, 2026 in Crans Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn is refusing to abandon her Olympic plans despite revealing she suffered a “completely” ruptured ACL following a crash last week. The three-time Olympic medalist addressed reporters Tuesday after injuring her left knee during a downhill race at a World Cup event in Switzerland on Friday. Vonn said she is currently “not in pain,” though she acknowledged the initial crash was painful and serious. Despite the diagnosis, Vonn struck a determined tone. “I have not cried,” she said, adding, “I think I’m still able to fight, and I will do everything in my power to be in that starting gate.” Hours after the crash, Vonn signaled she wasn’t backing down, posting on Instagram that her “Olympic dream is not over.” She doubled down on that message during the press conference, saying she intends to test her knee in practice over the next few days. The 41-year-old is hoping to compete in downhill events next Sunday, which would put her on track to become the oldest alpine skier to compete at the Olympics if she makes it to the start gate.

Secret Hidden in 450-Year-Old Painting of Anne Boleyn May Solve ‘Sixth Finger’ Mystery
LIFTING A FINGER
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.03.26 11:54AM EST 
Anne Boleyn', 1935. Anne, Marchioness of Pembroke (circa 1507-1536), also called Ann Bolin and Anne Bullen, (the original medieval English pronunciation) was the second wife and queen consort of Henry VIII and mother of Queen Elizabeth I. Anne was imprisoned in the Tower of London on charges of adultery with her brother and four other men, and of conspiring with them against the king's life. She was beheaded, and Henry was betrothed to Jane Seymour the following day. From Kings & Queens of England - A Series of 50. [John Player & Sons, London, 1935] Artist Unknown. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)
Print Collector/Getty Images

A centuries-old rumor about England’s most notorious queen may finally be put to rest. Researchers examining a 450-year-old portrait of Anne Boleyn say they have uncovered evidence that the painting was deliberately altered to counter claims that the queen had a “sixth finger,” a charge that circulated after her execution and was used to label her as unnatural. The finding centers on the Hever “Rose” portrait, held at Hever Castle in Kent, England, which scientists studied using advanced imaging techniques. “Scientific imaging carried out at the Hamilton Kerr Institute has revealed a discarded triangular form beneath Anne’s right arm, recording the moment when the artist deliberately changed the composition,” a Hever Castle spokesperson said. “The result? Anne’s hands are fully visible, clearly and unmistakably showing five digits on each hand. Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second wife, was targeted by what historians describe as a coordinated smear campaign after her downfall, including allegations of witchcraft and physical deformities. Those claims were popularized by Catholic polemicist Nicholas Sander years after her death. “This was no decorative flourish,” experts at Hever Castle said, adding that historians now believe the artist was instructed to rework the image “specifically to counter these rumours.”

Trending Now